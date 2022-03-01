SnowSwap (SNOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,526.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. SnowSwap has a market cap of $625,564.63 and approximately $58,526.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.51 or 0.06702790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,830.15 or 0.99943148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

