SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.03

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 47050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.