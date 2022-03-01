Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

