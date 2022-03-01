Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Skillz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.46. Skillz has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares in the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Skillz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

