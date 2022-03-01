Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Skillz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.46. Skillz has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares in the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Skillz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.