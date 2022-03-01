Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Up 1,120.0% in February

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 1,120.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SIMP opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Simply has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Get Simply alerts:

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.