Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SILK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.35% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,333,000 after buying an additional 63,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,600,000 after buying an additional 72,363 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

