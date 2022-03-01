Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $187,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $20,609,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $344.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $206.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.48.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

