SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 2,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,309. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $760.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.49.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after buying an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $43,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after buying an additional 104,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

