SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. 543,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,309. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after purchasing an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SI-BONE by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SI-BONE by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

