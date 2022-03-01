Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Rises By 1,576.5%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 1,576.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

