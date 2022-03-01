Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Declines By 85.8%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the January 31st total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. TV Asahi has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $12.12.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

