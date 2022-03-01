Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Grows By 2,000.0%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About Riverside Resources (Get Rating)

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

