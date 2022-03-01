Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Increases By 1,069.8%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,900 shares, a growth of 1,069.8% from the January 31st total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MITQ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

