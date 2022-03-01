Short Interest in Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDVA) Decreases By 94.7%

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NYSE:MDVA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

