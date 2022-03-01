Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Grows By 500.0%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Landis+Gyr Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

LDGYY remained flat at $$16.90 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

