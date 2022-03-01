Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Drops By 84.9%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 205,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,151. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($193.26) to €173.00 ($194.38) in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

