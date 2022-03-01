Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Drops By 84.9%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 205,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,151. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
