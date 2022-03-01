Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Grows By 4,000.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

