Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Grows By 2,400.0%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Highway worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIHO stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.07%.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

