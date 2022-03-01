Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Expands By 17,323.8%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a growth of 17,323.8% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.