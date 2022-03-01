Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Rises By 14,066.7%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 14,066.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

