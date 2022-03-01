Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Increases By 843.2%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a growth of 843.2% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

