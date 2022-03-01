Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Declines By 89.7%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, for a total transaction of 39,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 151,833 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%.
