Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Declines By 89.7%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, for a total transaction of 39,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 151,833 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,515. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 18.38 and a 1 year high of 29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 22.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.