Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of SENX opened at GBX 1.57 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £17.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.92. Serinus Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

