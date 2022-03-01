Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of FA opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 12.06 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38).

In related news, insider John Conoley acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($56,353.15).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

