Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) vs. Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Head to Head Contrast

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ambarella and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 2 13 0 2.75 Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 6 0 2.55

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $216.93, indicating a potential upside of 55.27%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $33.90, indicating a potential upside of 114.42%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Ambarella.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -9.78% -5.92% -4.93% Shoals Technologies Group 4.14% -78.16% 7.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 23.18 -$59.79 million ($0.83) -168.32 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 15.03 $33.77 million N/A N/A

Shoals Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambarella.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ambarella beats Shoals Technologies Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

