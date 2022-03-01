SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $136,233.58 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,215.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.48 or 0.06636850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00254426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.00744501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00068732 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00395879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00201643 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.