Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Earnings Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,910. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.