Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

A number of analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

SHEL stock opened at GBX 1,954.60 ($26.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,080 ($27.91).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

