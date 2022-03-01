Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,750 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($32.74) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.51) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 1,960.80 ($26.31) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.91).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

