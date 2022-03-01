Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

SMED stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 94,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 174,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

