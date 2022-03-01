Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
