Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 161,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

