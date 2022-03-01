Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
