Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 462,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 403,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

