SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) PT Lowered to €8.40 at Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €8.75 ($9.83) to €8.40 ($9.44) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGBAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SES from €8.10 ($9.10) to €7.30 ($8.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Shares of SES stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SES has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

