Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Holdings Raised by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises about 1.8% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $230,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

