Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

