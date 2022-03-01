Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $182.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SMLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of SMLR opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $157,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $608,600. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

