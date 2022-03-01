Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.
Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,699,000 after buying an additional 572,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Select Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Select Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Select Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
