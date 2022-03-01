Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

NYSE WNS opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

