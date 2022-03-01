Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

EHC stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

