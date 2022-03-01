Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 3,874 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEC opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.95%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.
WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
