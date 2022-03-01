Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 3,874 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.