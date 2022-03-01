Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 23,728 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ESRT stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.