Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $14.37 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
