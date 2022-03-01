Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $4,513,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $346.80 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

