Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $17,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.
Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.13. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $110.64 and a 52 week high of $190.29.
Several analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
