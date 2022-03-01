Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $17,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.13. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $110.64 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

