Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Seer updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $945.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.92. Seer has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517 in the last 90 days. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 344,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 147,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seer by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 115,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

