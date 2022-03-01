Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SECYF shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

