SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.39. 1,609,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

