SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.39. 1,609,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.
In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
