Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Azul S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Azul in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.33). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of AZUL opened at $14.61 on Monday. Azul has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Azul by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

