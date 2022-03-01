SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share.
Shares of SE opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $111.50 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.77. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,122,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SEA (Get Rating)
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
