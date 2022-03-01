SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

Shares of SE opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $111.50 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.77. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,122,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.08.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

