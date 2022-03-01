Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.00

Shares of Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.89). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 30,140 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50.

In other news, insider Peter G. Hetherington bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($152,958.54).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

